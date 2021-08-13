Media-lawyer tiff: Kerala not to take stance on panel report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided not to take any particular stance on the recommendations made by the Justice (Rtd) P A Mohammed Commission constituted to inquire into the incidents that led to police lathicharge following the dispute between advocates and mediapersons in front of the High Court on July 20, 2016.

The action taken report tabled in the assembly on Thursday said: “Since the cases registered by the police against the incidents that happened on the HC premises on July 19 and 20, 2016, are under various stages, no specific stand is taken by the government on the commission’s findings/recommendations.”