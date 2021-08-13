Plus-2 marks to form basis for engineering ranklist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to continue with the existing method of considering marks of select subjects of the Plus-Two examination for preparing the ranklist of KEAM-2021 entrance test for admission to engineering courses in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by Higher Education Minister R Bindu in the wake of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declaring the Class XII results.

Earlier, owing to the delay by the national boards in publishing the results, the government had thought of considering marks of the entrance exam alone for preparing the engineering rank list.

The government has directed the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations to follow the current method of standardisation of Plus-Two marks for preparation of the engineering entrance rank list. Around 74,000 students had appeared for the state engineering entrance exam conducted on August 5.