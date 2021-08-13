STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Remit Rs 3.42 crore in tax, I-T dept orders Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

A long assessment detailing the events and scrutinising the deals has been issued to the archdiocese. 

Published: 13th August 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding the remittance of Rs 3.42 crore in tax, the income tax department has issued a notice to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese after an inquiry into the controversial land deals of the archdiocese revealed underreporting of income.

The July 6 notice has been issued on the land deals that took place in the 2017-2018 assessment year.Senior priests said the archdiocese has submitted an appeal seeking a relook into the notice issued to the I-T department’s Appellate Authority.

A long assessment detailing the events and scrutinising the deals has been issued to the archdiocese. 

“The assessee (Archbishop’s House, Ernakulam) had taken a loan of approximately Rs 58 crore from South Indian Bank for purchasing land near Matoor in Aluva, wherein a medical college was proposed to be established. However, the project did not materialise and the interest on the loan became a burden on the archdiocese. Hence the assessee decided to sell land owned by it at various locations in Kochi city. These were sold by developing them, dividing them into plots through real estate agents who acted as intermediaries. The sale considerations in a number of transactions were accepted in cash and were also not used for the objectives of the trust (archdiocese),” states the assessment order. 

It says the sale consideration was used for purchase of another property. “The assessee engaged in real estate business. The archdiocese’s funds have not been used for its objectives, that means the funds have been diverted,” the order states. 

“The appeal was filed within the allocated period by the I-T department. The total remittance demanded was over Rs 5 crore. We have already paid Rs 2.48 crore. Since the archdiocese was not directly involved in the deals and they occurred through an individual, the notice should be sent to the person,” said a senior priest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
income tax
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp