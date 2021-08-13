Remit Rs 3.42 crore in tax, I-T dept orders Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding the remittance of Rs 3.42 crore in tax, the income tax department has issued a notice to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese after an inquiry into the controversial land deals of the archdiocese revealed underreporting of income.

The July 6 notice has been issued on the land deals that took place in the 2017-2018 assessment year.Senior priests said the archdiocese has submitted an appeal seeking a relook into the notice issued to the I-T department’s Appellate Authority.

A long assessment detailing the events and scrutinising the deals has been issued to the archdiocese.

“The assessee (Archbishop’s House, Ernakulam) had taken a loan of approximately Rs 58 crore from South Indian Bank for purchasing land near Matoor in Aluva, wherein a medical college was proposed to be established. However, the project did not materialise and the interest on the loan became a burden on the archdiocese. Hence the assessee decided to sell land owned by it at various locations in Kochi city. These were sold by developing them, dividing them into plots through real estate agents who acted as intermediaries. The sale considerations in a number of transactions were accepted in cash and were also not used for the objectives of the trust (archdiocese),” states the assessment order.

It says the sale consideration was used for purchase of another property. “The assessee engaged in real estate business. The archdiocese’s funds have not been used for its objectives, that means the funds have been diverted,” the order states.

“The appeal was filed within the allocated period by the I-T department. The total remittance demanded was over Rs 5 crore. We have already paid Rs 2.48 crore. Since the archdiocese was not directly involved in the deals and they occurred through an individual, the notice should be sent to the person,” said a senior priest.