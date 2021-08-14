Dollar smuggling case: UDF demands Pinarayi’s response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition legislators on Friday continued their boycott of the assembly on the second consecutive day protesting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence over his alleged role in the dollar smuggling case.



UDF MLAs staged a walkout and held protest meets at the entrance to the assembly hall.

The protest began immediately after the assembly session started and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan pressed for a discussion on the topic. He said it would be improper to continue the assembly when the CM has been accused in the case. Though Speaker M B Rajesh kept reminding them that the issue was disposed of by a ruling on Thursday because the case was sub judice.

However, Satheesan said the ruling would mean the house will have to wait till judgment in the case.

Later, Satheesan said, “The CM has no guts to respond to the allegations because he will have to give the correct response.”