PSC to prepare ranklist in proportion to vacancies

However, the government’s policy is to report to the PSC all vacancies before the validity of ranklists expires.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PSC ranklists will be prepared in proportion to the actual number of vacancies, ensuring compliance with reservation rules, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was replying to a submission by Ambalappuzha MLA H Salam in the assembly on Friday.The CM said the government would consider publishing the details of PSC appointments on a website. 

Details such as the number of vacancies in a department or institution, number of employees and their retirement dates, employees who are on long leave and posts against which appointments are allowed will be included on the website. Pinarayi said the ranklists are prepared by including three to five times the number of candidates who are actually required for a particular post. PSC gives advice for appointment to the candidates based on the number of vacancies reported by the appointing authority after complying with reservation rules.

The government cannot provide jobs to all those who figure in a ranklist, Pinarayi said. However, the government’s policy is to report to the PSC all vacancies before the validity of ranklists expires. Appointing authorities have been asked to report online all existing vacancies in a timely manner, he said.

