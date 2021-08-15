11 cops from Kerala chosen for President’s police medal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as police officers from the state have been selected for the President’s police medal as part of Independence Day celebrations. ADGP Yogesh Gupta has been selected for the medal for distinguished service. Currently, he is the chairman and managing director of BEVCO.

The other 10 officers who bagged the President’s medal for the meritorious service are IG G Sparjan Kumar, SP B Krishna Kumar, Retired S P Tommy Sebastian, Retired DySPs Ashokan Appukuttan, Arun Kumar Sukumaran, Inspector B Saji Kumar, Armed Police Sub-Inspector Ganesan V K, Sub-Inspector Sindhu V P, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Santosh Kumar S and C M Satheesan. Sparjan Kumar is currently IG (crimes), Thiruvananthapuram range.

Five officers from the state were awarded the medal for Firefighters. Manoj Sasidharan, a Keralite officer in the CBI, was awarded the President’s medal for Distinguished Service. Jodhpur IG and Keralite Jose Mohan also received the President’s Medal for distinguished service.