STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

As Taliban strikes Afghanistan, a Kozhikode college remembers its alumnus with sorrow

The news of Taliban uprising in Afghanistan is causing reverberations in far-off Farook College here.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Afghan students in front of Farook College, Kozhikode (From left) Ahmad Hashir Atal, Mohammad Noman Ghafari and Kalimullah Momand | T P Sooraj 

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The news of Taliban uprising in Afghanistan is causing reverberations in far-off Farook College here. It reminds the college students and faculty of the shock and agony they had six years ago-when college alumnus and Afghan national Shaheed Mansoor Ahamad Rahmanzai was abducted and killed by Taliban on April 10, 2015.

The 25-year-old was a BBA student in the college during 2010-13. Mansoor was working with the Afghan government and a volunteer of ‘Save the Children’, an NGO striving for girls’ education, while being shot dead along with four others at the NGO. Besides the painful memory of Mansoor, there are 13 Afghan students currently pursuing education in the college who eagerly await the news from home. 

“Mansoor was a student with purpose. Hailing from an influential family in Kabul, Mansoor didn’t forget he came to India to gain education,” recalls Abdul Azees, Assistant Professor in Commerce department. Azees has vivid memory of Mansoor and another Afghan student Khalid joining the college tour.

“Usually students from Afghanistan do not join the tour as they find it difficult to get Afghan food,” added Azees. “Mansoor was one we can never forget. He always dreamt of a better Afghanistan.

He worked for women’s education and social uplift. A new Afghanistan free from the clutches of darkness was what he aspired for,” tells Shamna Hameed Asif, Mansoor’s classmate. According to sources, Mansoor was in the watch list of Taliban as he severely criticised their barbaric act, especially the attitude towards girls and education. 

‘I WANT TO READ MY FATHER’S WORK IN ENGLISH’
There are 13 students from Afghanistan currently pursuing education at Farook College, many under the scholarship programme of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

“The situation is critical now. Already 17 provinces are under Taliban. We are flooded with many reports and don’t know which is true,” Kalimullah Momand, a BBA student told TNIE. Momand’s biggest dream is to see his writer father Hafizullah Turab’s works getting translated to English.

“He had 22 published books to his credit, all in Pashto language. Will I have the luck to read his writings in English,” he asks. Adnan Sadhaat, another Afghan student pursuing BBA, said that their families back home are very much worried now.

“It was not the same situation during Ramadan. We all had a good time in Ramadan. Taliban surge happened suddenly,” he said in a choked voice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Kozhikode Afghan student
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp