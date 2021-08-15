CPM goes in for measures to broaden mass appeal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from its past experiences, the CPM despite winning a resounding victory in the assembly polls, is going in for measures to broaden its mass appeal, especially among the minorities. Going in for an introspective approach, the CPM has called for efforts to increase its acceptability among the masses.

The party central committee report on recent assembly polls underscored the need for measures to increase its mass appeal to woo voters who had favoured the UDF and BJP in the recent assembly elections and take necessary corrective steps in required areas. The CPM observed that the decrease of LDF votes in two districts - Kollam and Ernakulam - should be specially examined. It further called for more attention to be paid to nine constituencies in the state where the BJP came second.

The party observed that in spite of favourable factors, the Left voting percentage in 2021 is less than the same in 2006. “We have to seriously consider reasons for this and to make efforts to expand our voter base. We have to identify factors that hinder our efforts to get more acceptability among people. We have to catch the attention of those ordinary people who seemed to have rallied behind UDF and BJP. Appropriate corrective steps are necessary in the areas where we lag,” said the report.

The CPM report specifically pointed out nine constituencies, where the BJP came in second place. “BJP has been in second place for some time in the linguistic minority constituencies in Kasaragod district. This time too BJP votes were transferred to UDF in many places,” said the report adding that more attention should be paid to constituencies where BJP came second.

While Left votes increased in 12 districts compared to 2011, it decreased in Kollam and Ernakulam. “This needs to be looked into, especially since Kollam district is a strong base of the Left and working class movement, and necessary steps taken,” said the report.

Compared to previous elections, the LDF vote share in terms of numbers and percentage has increased this time around. However even after two new parties - Kerala Congress (M) and LJD - joined the front, the vote share increased only by 1.93 percent, taking the total Left vote share to 45.28. Significantly, the LDF was not able to reach the voting percentage of 48.81 percent that it garnered in 2006. Efforts are hence needed in this regard, observed the party.