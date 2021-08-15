CPM state meet in Ernakulam in next Feb

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will hold its 23rd state conference in Ernakulam in February 2022. Setting the process into motion, party branch conferences, will begin by mid-September. The district conferences will be held in next January.

Though a decision was taken to hold the meetings offline, the party will take a further call depending on the evolving Covid scenario in the state. The possibility of holding the state conference in a semi-online mode is also under consideration.

The CPM state secretariat which met on Saturday brought in a rough framework for the conferences. The two-day state committee on Monday and Tuesday will discuss the same and take a final call. “The branch conferences will have only around 15 people. Hence it won’t be an issue,” said sources.