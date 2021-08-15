CPM suspends one member, censures 15 for defaming PK Shyamala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM district committee has taken action against 16 workers from Taliparamba and Anthur for trying to defame party district committee member and former chairperson of Anthur municipality P K Shyamala who is the wife of Excise Minister and central committee member M V Govindan, through social media.According to party sources, the decision was taken based on the report of a commission headed by Thalasserry MLA A N Shamseer.

Based on the report of the commission, district committee suspended Rajil Kanhirangad, for one year and censured 15 others, including K Muraleedharan and A Rajesh, area committee members. The other members of the committee which inquired into the complaint were T I Madhusoodhanan, MLA, and district committee member N Chandran.

The decision which was approved by the district committee was also approved by Taliparamba area committee. This was reported in the local committees under Taliparamba area committee also. As part of party procedure, the action taken against the workers will be explained in branch committee meetings later. The party had conveyed the procedures to the persons who face the disciplinary action in writing and got their explanation as well.

The incident which led to the party decision had taken place during the days that followed the suicide of NRI businessman P K Sajan of Anthur. At the same time, another person who owned a restaurant at the tourist centre at Vellikkeel also had come out against the hostile attitude of Shyamala, who was the chairperson of Anthur municipality. As the controversies rocked the party and especially the municipality, a local leader had come up with a post against Shyamala on Facebook. Many party workers had posted likes and comments to it.

Irked over the party workers’ stand in connection with the controversy, Shyamala had given a complaint to the district committee with sufficient evidence. As the complaint came up before district committee, a commission was formed to conduct an inquiry. Though the commission gave its report after taking statements from workers and conducting a detailed investigation, the party delayed the action due to local body and assembly elections.

It is said that the district committee meeting held a few days back in the presence of central committee members E P Jayarajan and M V Govindan had approved the commission report. Meanwhile, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan denied reports that the party had taken action against the workers. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that the party has not taken any action against anyone in Anthur in connection with the incident. The news being circulated in the media is misleading and party had discussed and closed the matter around one-and-a-half years ago, he said.