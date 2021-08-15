STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man, his friend arrested for throwing footwear and abusing doctor

One of the accused had came to the centre with his accomplice with a hand injury. They threw their footwear at the doctor when she told them to remove their shoes before entering the treatment room.

Published: 15th August 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal police have arrested two men who allegedly misbehaved with a woman doctor on night duty. 

The arrested were identified as Anas and Samad. The police said Anas runs a bakery near the hospital and both men were drunk when the incident occurred.

Dr Jayashalini and a female nurse of Gokulam Medical Centre at Attingal came under attack on Saturday midnight.

One of the accused had a hand injury and came to the centre with his accomplice for treatment. They threw their footwear at the doctor when she told them to remove their shoes before entering the treatment room. As the doctor moved aside, the footwear hit the nurse. The two men then hurled swear words at the doctor and the nurse. 

A government women doctor had recently came under similar attack in Fort Taluk Hospital. 

