Kerala teacher ends life after moral policing assault

The gang alleged an illicit relationship between Suresh and the mother of one of his students at Vengara Kuruka Government High School, where he was working as an art teacher.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Noted art director and teacher Suresh Chaliyath was found hanging in his house at Vengara near here on Saturday after he allegedly faced physical assault from a moral policing gang in the area. According to neighbours, a group of 15 people had manhandled Suresh in front of his family members on Friday.

The 52-year-old’s relatives told the police that the mental pain he suffered following the assault might have forced him to end his life. The gang alleged an illicit relationship between Suresh and the mother of one of his students at Vengara Kuruka Government High School, where he was working as an art teacher.

Assaulters take away teacher’s mobile phone

“A group of 15 people reached the residence of Suresh at around 2pm on Friday and assaulted him saying he had sent multiple messages to the student’s mother via WhatsApp. They also took Suresh to the house of the school PTA president for a compromise talk, but he was assaulted there as well,” said Siddique, a neighbour.

Suresh sustained injuries on his face and hand, and sought medical help at a health centre in the area. He returned home on Friday night, but was visibly depressed.

The gang reportedly took away Suresh’s mobile phone, claiming it contained voice messages sent by the woman.

“I have known Suresh for several years. We can’t believe the charges levelled against him by the gang. Also, they should not have physically assaulted him,” Siddique added.

Suresh had recently worked in the movie ‘Udalaazham’, directed by Unnikrishnan Avala. The Vengara police registered a case for unnatural death.

