Plus-II marks: CBSE students, school managements to take legal route

The council has proposed to the Centre that a state-level entrance exam for admission to all undergraduate courses should be held. 

Published: 15th August 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the state government deciding to continue with the current method of considering marks of select subjects of the Plus-II examination for preparing the engineering entrance rank list, aggrieved CBSE students and school managements are planning to take legal recourse. Already, over 1 lakh signatures of students have been collected as part of a campaign in CBSE schools in the state, demanding that only the marks of the entrance exam be considered for admission to all undergraduate courses. 

The National Council of CBSE Schools, representing school managements across the country, noted that liberal award of marks in the state board examination was creating fewer opportunities for students in unaided schools for admission to higher courses. “It has been noticed that the existing system of evaluating the eligibility for admission to engineering and other degree courses in the state is not offering a level-playing field for students coming from different streams,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general of the National Council of CBSE Schools. She added that the council and students would move the court on the matter. In a similar case, the High Court had recently restrained the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) from publishing the rank list for admission to professional courses without further orders from the court. 

The council had already written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding that admission to all undergraduate courses should be carried out only through a common entrance test, as is done in the case of professional courses. The council has proposed to the Centre that a state-level entrance exam for admission to all undergraduate courses should be held. 

Meanwhile, the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, the state unit of the National Council of CBSE Schools has collected over 1 lakh signatures from students with the same demand and the petition would be handed over to the Prime Minister, Union Education Minister, Governor and Chief Minister besides CBSE authorities.

