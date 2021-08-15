STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seizure of heroin, AK-47s: NIA raids seven places in Kerala, TN

The agency also conducted similar raids in six other places in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu where Suresh and eighth accused Soundarajan had stayed.

Published: 15th August 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

AK 47

Image of AK-47 used fir representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the seizure of 300kg of heroin, five AK 47 rifles and 1,000 live bullets from a Sri Lankan boat off Kerala coast,  raided a house at Kidangoor near Angamaly on Saturday, where one of the accused had stayed for rent.Suresh Raj, the seventh accused, was staying in the house when he was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Q branch in July this year.

The agency also conducted similar raids in six other places in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu where Suresh and eighth accused Soundarajan had stayed. Suresh is a Sri Lankan citizen who entered India illegally and managed to obtain election ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence and an Indian Passport.

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil  Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation and seven digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablets, were seized,” said a statement issued by NIA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Sri Lankan
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp