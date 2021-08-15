Seizure of heroin, AK-47s: NIA raids seven places in Kerala, TN

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the seizure of 300kg of heroin, five AK 47 rifles and 1,000 live bullets from a Sri Lankan boat off Kerala coast, raided a house at Kidangoor near Angamaly on Saturday, where one of the accused had stayed for rent.Suresh Raj, the seventh accused, was staying in the house when he was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Q branch in July this year.

The agency also conducted similar raids in six other places in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu where Suresh and eighth accused Soundarajan had stayed. Suresh is a Sri Lankan citizen who entered India illegally and managed to obtain election ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence and an Indian Passport.

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation and seven digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablets, were seized,” said a statement issued by NIA.