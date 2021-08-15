TN petrol price cut to affect border outlets

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to cut the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre could affect the business of fuel stations in the border towns of Kerala.

“People in the border towns of the state will prefer to fill petrol in their vehicles from pumps in the Tamil Nadu side,” said P R Venkatesh, district secretary of the district Petroleum Dealers Association.

“Many Keralites living in border villages work in factories and other establishments in towns like Coimbatore and they will now prefer to buy petrol from TN,” he added.