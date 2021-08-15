TN petrol price cut to affect border outlets
The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to cut the price of petrol by `3 per litre could affect the business of fuel stations in the border towns of Kerala.
Published: 15th August 2021 05:37 AM | Last Updated: 15th August 2021 05:37 AM | A+A A-
PALAKKAD: The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to cut the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre could affect the business of fuel stations in the border towns of Kerala.
“People in the border towns of the state will prefer to fill petrol in their vehicles from pumps in the Tamil Nadu side,” said P R Venkatesh, district secretary of the district Petroleum Dealers Association.
“Many Keralites living in border villages work in factories and other establishments in towns like Coimbatore and they will now prefer to buy petrol from TN,” he added.