Unruly behaviour of MPs in Parliament has shamed Kerala: V Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Condemning the ‘unruly behaviour’ by MPs from Kerala in Parliament, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader V Muraleedharan said the ruckus created by MPs from the state has brought shame to Keralites. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Muraleedharan warned that attempts by CPM MPs to replicate “Sivankutty school” in Parliament will not be tolerated. His remark was in reference to the 2015 assembly vandalism case in which minister V Sivankutty is an accused.

“Be it Parliament or legislature, insulting the temples of democracy has always been the hallmark of Marxists,” Muraleedharan said. He produced before the media the photographs of MPs Binoy Viswam and V Sivadasan standing on top of the desk in the Rajya Sabha.

On the dollar smuggling case, Muraleedharan said the CPM, which turned down a notice in the assembly to discuss the chief minister’s involvement in the case, was teaching democratic decency to the BJP. He said the CPM should first teach democratic decency to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Lashing out at the UDF, Muraleedharan said the ruling LDF can indulge in any undemocratic actions as the Opposition had extended full cooperation to the government. “The style of UDF protests under V D Satheesan’s leadership is what Pinarayi actually wants,” the minister said.