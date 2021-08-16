Amballur Electronics Park: Kerala government panel to look into violation of environmental laws

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has taken a toll on all sections of society. Hence, the state government has taken a comprehensive step to counteract that. This was conveyed by Industries Minister P Rajeeve at the meet the press programme on Sunday.

According to him, the state's response to the second wave of COVID was executed considering all the sections of the society. "The state government has taken into consideration the hardships faced by the traders, transporters and other segments of the economy," said Rajeeve.

Speaking about the Amballur Electronics Park, he said the government has constituted a committee to check if the environmental laws were violated. "Digital mapping of the area will be made to ensure that environmental laws are not violated. The Kerala State Developmental Corporation has been entrusted with the task of implementing the project," said the minister.

"The pandemic has had a drastic effect on the economy which adversely affected the activities of the state government. However, the government is doing its best to be with the people during their hardships," said the minister.

He lauded the efforts of BPCL and other organisations that have stood with the government in its fight against Covid. He said an adalat to provide a solution to the problems faced by the traders and businesspersons will be held on August 24 in Kozhikode. "Followed by the adalat in Kozhikode, similar ones will be held in all other districts," he said. Follow-up sessions will be held at all the places where the adalats were held, said the minister.

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) executive director Sanjay Khanna said, "BPCL is gearing up to battle the possible COVID third wave and the Cochin Refinery will be able to bring out 32 oxygen cylinders per hour to meet any emergency that may arise."

He said the refinery’s oxygen production capacity will be utilised to meet any situation that the health sector will face if there is a third wave of the pandemic. The refinery had established a 1.2 km oxygen pipeline earlier to the COVID treatment centre near the refinery under the aegis of BPCL, said Sanjay.