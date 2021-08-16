Kerala collects Rs 817 crore through COVID vaccine challenge, spends Rs 29 crore for doses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has collected a total of Rs 817 crore through the vaccine challenge while it has spent Rs 29.29 crore so far to procure vaccines directly from companies.

In reply to a question in the assembly, Finance Minister KN Balagopal said the vaccine challenge, the fundraising programme of the state government to vaccinate all people free of cost, the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) got Rs 817.50 crore because of the vaccine challenge from March 27, 2020 to July 30 this year.

The CMDRF had become a major platform of public expression of solidarity during the floods of 2018 and 2019.

The minister also made it clear that the state government had sanctioned Rs 324 crore to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation for procurement of lifesaving equipment and vaccines. Of this, Rs 318.27 crore was spent for procurement of PPE kits, test kits, critical care equipment and COVID vaccines.

A sum of Rs 29,29,97,250 was also spent for procurement of vaccines from companies. A total of 13,42,540 doses of vaccines were procured directly by the government. Of these, only the price of 8,84,290 doses of vaccine has been paid so far, according to the minister.

