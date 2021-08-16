STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government orders probe into delay in informing kin about death of COVID patients

The minister on Sunday directed the medical education director to conduct a probe and immediately submit a report.

Published: 16th August 2021 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Health Minister Veena George has ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations that the death of two COVID patients, who were admitted to the COVID ward of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH), was informed to the family members only after a few days.

The minister on Sunday directed the medical education director to conduct a probe and immediately submit a report. "Stringent action will be taken against the culprits," the minister said in a press release. 

Devadas (58) of Valuvilayil, Kollam and Thankappan (55) of Peringamala, Chengannur died of COVID at the medical college hospital last week. But their relatives came to know about the death only after a few days.  

According to relatives, Devadas was admitted to the MCH on July 23 with chest pain. He later  tested positive for COVID and was shifted to the COVID ICU on August 9. He died on August 12. His wife was also undergoing treatment for COVID at the hospital when he died, but she was not informed about it. 

Though the family members tried to reach the medical staff at the ICU over phone to know about his condition, it turned futile. With no information about Devadas' health for two days, his daughter and a relative went to the hospital on August 14. She later identified her father's body at the hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, another incident came to light on Sunday, when the relatives of Thankappan, who died at the MCH last week, alleged that they came to know about his death only after four days. His wife and son were at the COVID ward after they turned positive, but nobody informed them about his death.

Meanwhile, the MCH authorities said they tried to contact the relatives over phone, but nobody attended the call. Later, the hospital authorities informed the police outpost functioning in the compound of MCH about the death of the patients and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID death Kerala COVID deaths COVID death delay Veena George Alappuzha Medical College
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp