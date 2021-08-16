Kerala: Thrissur couple dies in accident in Botswana

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A couple hailing from Vallachira in Thrissur district died in a road accident in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sunday. The deceased are Melayil Deepak Menon (29) and Gayathri (25).

As per information received by Deepak's family, a truck rammed into their car, which had halted at a signal. Deepak was working a chartered accountant in a private firm in Botswana.

He is survived by mother Susheela and father Sukaran Nair. Deepak married Gayathri in December, 2020. Deepak, an alumni of St Thomas College, Thrissur, was an active member of their alumni group, said a friend. He also provided aid to financially weak students to purchase smart phones for online learning, they said.