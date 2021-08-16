Master plan to revive and modernise khadi: Kerala minister P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeeve said a master plan will be prepared to revive and modernise the khadi sector. The minister was speaking at the state-level Independence Day celebration, India @75, organised by the Gramavyavasaya Board at Khadi Tower here on Sunday.

"Without losing the uniqueness of the age-old heritage fabric, khadi will be reclaimed in a modern way. The sector needs value addition and diversification. A master plan will be prepared to revive and modernise the khadi sector. The Khadi-Handloom Challenge by the government to strengthen the khadi sector has received a good response," he said.

At the event, Khadi Workers' Welfare Fund Board chairperson Soni Komath handed over a cheque to the minister for the Chief Minister's Vaccine Challenge. MLA TJ Vinod, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar and district panchayat president Ullas Thomas among others attended.