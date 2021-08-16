STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police playing political game, skipped Independence Day fete: Muvattupuzha municipality chairman

The local body's secretary hoisted the national flag on the office premises at 8:30 pm while the chairman hoisted the tricolour at Nehru Park by 9 am.

Published: 16th August 2021 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Muvattupuzha municipality chairman PP Eldhose

Muvattupuzha municipality chairman PP Eldhose (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha municipality chairman PP Eldhose on Sunday alleged that the police department deliberately stayed away from the Independence Day celebrations organised by the local body citing silly reasons. 

"The police have been attending the programme since the municipality's establishment. Now, they are playing a dirty political game," Eldhose added. He said he will lodge a complaint before the chief secretary and the Ernakulam Rural SP in this regard.

He said the municipality had decided to conduct two programmes to mark the day. The local body's secretary hoisted the national flag on the office premises at 8:30 pm while the chairman hoisted the tricolour at Nehru Park by 9 am. For conducting the programmes smoothly and in adherence to COVID protocol, the local body had convened a meeting of all departments a week ago. 

"However, the police officers did not attend the meeting. Later, we contacted two ASIs and informed them of the decisions taken at the meeting. Still, none from police attended the celebration. When I called the CI, he said they were busy with the function organised by the police association," alleged Eldhose, who also lodged a complaint with the district collector.

The police said they had not skipped the programme.

