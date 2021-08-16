Two arrested for attacking teacher

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Vengara police on Sunday arrested two persons, who were part of the moral policing gang that physically assaulted art director and teacher Suresh Chaliyath, 52. The teacher was found hanging at his house in Vengara on Saturday, a day after the attack.

Mujeeb, 44, son of Aboobacker Haji of Koramkulangara house, Valiyora (near Vengara) and Nizamudheen, 39, son of Mammootty, Koramkulangara house, Valiyora were arrested for the crime. Suresh’s relatives had earlier told the police that the mental anguish caused by the assault forced the teacher to end his life.

The moral policing group had attacked Suresh on Friday, alleging that he was in an illicit relationship with the mother of a student at Vengara Kuruka Government High School, where he was the art teacher. The arrested persons are the relatives of the woman.

“Mujeeb and Nizamudheen were arrested for assaulting Suresh. As per our investigation, the assault in front of his family forced the teacher to kill himself. Two more people will be nabbed in connection with the assault and forcing the teacher to commit suicide,” said Vengara CI Mohammed Haneefa.