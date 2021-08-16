STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two arrested for attacking teacher

The teacher was found hanging at his house in Vengara on Saturday, a day after the attack. 

Published: 16th August 2021 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Vengara police on Sunday arrested two persons, who were part of the moral policing gang that physically assaulted art director and teacher Suresh Chaliyath, 52. The teacher was found hanging at his house in Vengara on Saturday, a day after the attack. 

Mujeeb, 44, son of Aboobacker Haji of Koramkulangara house, Valiyora (near Vengara) and Nizamudheen, 39, son of Mammootty, Koramkulangara house, Valiyora were arrested for the crime. Suresh’s relatives had earlier told the police that the mental anguish caused by the assault forced the teacher to end his life. 

The moral policing group had attacked Suresh on Friday, alleging that he was in an illicit relationship with the mother of a student at Vengara Kuruka Government High School, where he was the art teacher. The arrested persons are the relatives of the woman. 

“Mujeeb and Nizamudheen were arrested for assaulting Suresh. As per our investigation, the assault in front of his family forced the teacher to kill himself. Two more people will be nabbed in connection with the assault and forcing the teacher to commit suicide,” said Vengara CI Mohammed Haneefa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp