Court orders case against political commentator Jayasankar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Ottappalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court issued a directive to register a case against political commentator A Jayasankar on the petition filed by Speaker M B Rajesh for the former’s defamatory comments during a TV channel discussion in the run-up to the assembly polls. The court asked Jayashankar to appear in person on October 20.

The discussion on the channels was regarding the Walayar case, in which two minor children were sexually harassed and found hanging in their house. Jayashankar had cast some aspersions against Rajesh and his brother-in-law Nithin Kanicherri during the programme. Following the comments, Rajesh had filed a defamation suit against him in the Ottappalam court.