Doctors retrieve live kitten trapped inside Persian cat's uterus via complex surgery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors at the Government District Veterinary Centre, Ernakulam, have retrieved a live kitten trapped inside the uterus of a Persian cat through a complex surgery that lasted an hour and a half.

"After giving birth to the first baby kitten without much stress, the Persian cat started breastfeeding the baby without any difficulty. However, the following day, the caretaker of the cat noticed something like a blood-red tube protruding from the vagina," said a release from the hospital.

It is uncommon for cats to deliver kittens twelve hours after delivering the first kitten, it said. The cat was immediately taken to the veterinary centre.

An ultrasound scan and x-ray revealed a uterine intussusception, which is a rare condition in cats. Surprisingly, on ultrasound scan, they found a live fetus in the normal horn of the uterus. Doctors said the left uterine horns are invaginated into the uterine body, damaged and congested. Intussusception was corrected surgically and a live kitten was retrieved from another horn.

The disease is a condition that occurs in tube-like hollow organs in which a small tube slides into a larger tube. When this happens, the uterine tissues are rapidly damaged and endangers the life of the mother cat and baby.

A team of three Dr. Abdul Lathief, Dr. Eldhose and Dr. Parvathi under the leadership of chief veterinary officer Dr. Indira rescued the baby trapped inside the uterus through a complex surgery that lasted an hour and a half.

The mother and baby are recovering said the Public Relations Officer on behalf of the Ernakulam District Animal Husbandry Officer.