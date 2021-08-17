STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Doctors retrieve live kitten trapped inside Persian cat's uterus via complex surgery

The mother and baby are recovering said the Public Relations Officer on behalf of the Ernakulam District Animal Husbandry Officer.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Intussusception was corrected surgically and a live kitten was retrieved from another horn.

Intussusception was corrected surgically and a live kitten was retrieved from another horn.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors at the Government District Veterinary Centre, Ernakulam, have retrieved a live kitten trapped inside the uterus of a Persian cat through a complex surgery that lasted an hour and a half.

"After giving birth to the first baby kitten without much stress, the Persian cat started breastfeeding the baby without any difficulty. However, the following day, the caretaker of the cat noticed something like a blood-red tube protruding from the vagina," said a release from the hospital.

It is uncommon for cats to deliver kittens twelve hours after delivering the first kitten, it said. The cat was immediately taken to the veterinary centre.

An ultrasound scan and x-ray revealed a uterine intussusception, which is a rare condition in cats. Surprisingly, on ultrasound scan, they found a live fetus in the normal horn of the uterus. Doctors said the left uterine horns are invaginated into the uterine body, damaged and congested. Intussusception was corrected surgically and a live kitten was retrieved from another horn.

The disease is a condition that occurs in tube-like hollow organs in which a small tube slides into a larger tube. When this happens, the uterine tissues are rapidly damaged and endangers the life of the mother cat and baby.

A team of three Dr. Abdul Lathief, Dr. Eldhose and Dr. Parvathi under the leadership of chief veterinary officer Dr. Indira rescued the baby trapped inside the uterus through a complex surgery that lasted an hour and a half.

The mother and baby are recovering said the Public Relations Officer on behalf of the Ernakulam District Animal Husbandry Officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Veterinary Centre
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp