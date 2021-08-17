STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ettumanoor temple chain found with fewer beads

The police have been notified of the matter and the officials are looking into whether it was a case of wrong entry.

Published: 17th August 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The mystery over the disappearance of the gold rudraksha chain from the Sreekovil of the Mahadeva Temple at Ettumanoor took a new turn with the officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board finding a chain, but with a fewer number of beads, there.

According to the devaswom officials who visited the temple to collect evidence, all the ornaments belonging to the deity are safe in the chest kept in the strong room. “We didn’t find any ornament registered in the Thiruvabharanam register missing,” said an official. 

“On inspecting the records, it was found that the last entry showed the number of beads on the chain as 81. However, on counting, it was found that there are just 72 beads. The weight of the chain also showed a difference of 3gm from the last entry, which had cited the weight as 23gm.”

The police have been notified of the matter and the officials are looking into whether it was a case of wrong entry.“These ornaments are kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and handled solely by the head priests. The chain, which was inspected with the help of the head priest, seemed to be alright. We didn’t find any evidence of tampering. There was no evidence of rewelding or breakage,” said the official.

To get to the bottom of the issue, the investigating officers have called former head priests and also the person who had offered the chain to the deity. The issue came to light following an inventory conducted by the new head priest when he took charge last week. The devaswom officials said the procedure to enter the list of articles used for pujas and other rituals happens once a head priest relinquishes charge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreekovil
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp