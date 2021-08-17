HSE admissions: Max bonus points limited to 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The maximum bonus points that can be given during evaluation for higher secondary admissions should be limited to 10 for the 2021-22 academic year, the government has finalised. The government has ordered the general education department to prepare a prospectus for admission with certain amendments. The government made the amendments based on a proposal submitted by general education director K Jeevan Babu. The other amendments are: