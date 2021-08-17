HSE admissions: Max bonus points limited to 10
The maximum bonus points that can be given during evaluation for higher secondary admissions should be limited to 10 for the 2021-22 academic year, the government has finalised.
Published: 17th August 2021 02:42 AM | Last Updated: 17th August 2021 02:42 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The maximum bonus points that can be given during evaluation for higher secondary admissions should be limited to 10 for the 2021-22 academic year, the government has finalised. The government has ordered the general education department to prepare a prospectus for admission with certain amendments. The government made the amendments based on a proposal submitted by general education director K Jeevan Babu. The other amendments are:
- No need to avoid the special category, including swimming and children of military forces, and no need to reduce the points which are being given for admissions at present. The eligibility for swimming should be considered based on the certificate of the District Sports Council
- Of 30% reservation in aided schools, 20% should be given for management quota, 10 per cent for the admission of students from various communities based on the management merit quota