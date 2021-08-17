No clinical trials done on giving two different COVID vaccines to same person: Centre to HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that there have been no clinical trials or studies in the country for giving more than two doses of COVID vaccine or giving different types of vaccine to an individual. So far, no specific recommendation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine booster/3rd dose has been made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), said the Union government.

The statement was filed by the Union government in response to a petition filed by an NRI Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurathu seeking permission to re-vaccinate himself with the internationally accepted Covishield vaccine as the double-dose indigenously developed Covaxin that he took while in the state is not recognised in Saudi Arabia.

In the statement, the Union government informed that the efficacy and safety profile of such a dosage schedule has not been established.

With regard to the acceptance of Covaxin, internationally, the Union government stated that Bharat Biotech international limited (BBIL), the manufacturer of Covaxin, has approached the World Health Organisation and they have submitted the data and other documentation as per the requirement of WHO.

When the case came up for hearing, Jaisankar V Nair, the Union government counsel, submitted that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is an evolving programme that is guided by constant systematic review to take into account emerging scientific evidence, vaccine availability, experience on the ground and global best practices. Therefore as and when new evidence is generated, these aspects will also be considered for incorporating into the programme. Hence, the petitioner is not entitled to any relief, submitted the Union government.

Counsel for the petitioner Manas P Hameed sought an urgent hearing in the case as the petitioner has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 as per his visa or else he will lose his job as a welder.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case to August 28.