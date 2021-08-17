Shocking: Biker hit by flying peacock in Kerala, dies

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Unexpected tragedy befell a couple who was travelling on a bike when a flying peacock hit their vehicle near Puzhakkal on Ayyanthole-Puzhakkal road here on Monday. Peedikapparambil Pramos, 34, died while his wife Veena suffered serious injuries. As per police reports, a peacock that was flying across the road hit Pramos on his chest causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The bike hit another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction and then rammed the compound wall of a house alongside the road. Though local residents rushed Pramos to the nearest hospital, he succumbed to injuries. The peacock too died following the incident. The rider of the other bike suffered minor injuries.

A relative of Pramos said the incident took place around 8.30am when the couple was going for work.

“Pramos worked in a private bank in Thrissur, while Veena works in Ernakulam. He used to drop Veena at the railway station before leaving for office,” said the relative. Pramos and Veena got married four months ago. Ornithologist and dean of College of Climate Change and Environmental Science Nameer P O said it was an unfortunate incident.

“Peacocks are understory (plant life growing beneath forest canopy) birds, not canopy living. They usually fly low and such incidents can happen,” he said. There have been reports that peacock population across the state has been on the rise and similar accidents, caused due to peacocks hitting vehicles, have been reported in other districts as well.