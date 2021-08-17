STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shocking: Biker hit by flying peacock in Kerala, dies

The bike hit another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction and then rammed the compound wall of a house alongside the road.

Published: 17th August 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Pramos

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Unexpected tragedy befell a couple who was travelling on a bike when a flying peacock hit their vehicle near Puzhakkal on Ayyanthole-Puzhakkal road here on Monday. Peedikapparambil Pramos, 34, died while his wife Veena suffered serious injuries. As per police reports, a peacock that was flying across the road hit Pramos on his chest causing him to lose control of the vehicle. 

The bike hit another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction and then rammed the compound wall of a house alongside the road. Though local residents rushed Pramos to the nearest hospital, he succumbed to injuries. The peacock too died following the incident. The rider of the other bike suffered minor injuries. 

A relative of Pramos said the incident took place around 8.30am when the couple was going for work. 

“Pramos worked in a private bank in Thrissur, while Veena works in Ernakulam. He used to drop Veena at the railway station before leaving for office,” said the relative. Pramos and Veena got married four months ago. Ornithologist and dean of College of Climate Change and Environmental Science Nameer P O said it was an unfortunate incident. 

“Peacocks are understory (plant life growing beneath forest canopy) birds, not canopy living. They usually fly low and such incidents can happen,” he said. There have been reports that peacock population across the state has been on the rise and similar accidents, caused due to peacocks hitting vehicles, have been reported in other districts as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident death Kerala
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp