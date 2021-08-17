STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union health minister assures Kerala Covid vaccine doses, allots Rs 14 crore to create drug pool

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya offered all possible support including more vaccine doses to the state to tackle its complex Covid situation.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya offered all possible support including more vaccine doses to the state to tackle its complex Covid situation. During his maiden visit to Kerala after taking charge, Mandaviya held lengthy discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister Veena George and senior officials.

He appreciated the state government for the Covid management strategies and the advanced health infrastructure. He termed the state’s zero wastage of vaccines a model to follow and said it was a fete acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The words of appreciation from the Centre came at a time when the state was subjected to widespread criticism, citing the continuing high rate of infection.Mandaviya also offered aid to improve health infrastructure in the wake of a possible third wave.

He cautioned against lowering guard during Onam as the state continues to have high spread. Later, Mandaviya said in a statement that the Centre has decided to allocate `267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency Covid Response Package-II.

“This fund will strengthen the state’s health infrastructure and help it effectively manage Covid. Besides `1 crore each will be made available to all districts for creating a medicine pool,” he said.In the meeting, the minister also announced support for the centre of excellence for telemedicine facilities in each district.

As a preparation for the possible third wave, the central government will strengthen the paediatric care in every district. Paediatric ICUs along with 10 kilolitre liquid oxygen storage tank facility at every district hospital will prioritise the health of children during the time of the pandemic, said Mandaviya. The minister visited the Covid ICU at the government medical college here and reviewed its facilities.

The state reported 12,294 new positive cases and 142 deaths on Monday. Pinarayi explained the state’s Covid management ways and the rationale behind adopting home quarantine, containment and testing strategies. He pressed for the release of 1.11 crore doses for August and September to speed up vaccination, which he said would help shield a majority of population which has still not been infected.

Mandavia responded favourably to the demand. Veena explained how the state managed to deal with the second wave without overwhelming the capacity of the health system. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan acknowledged Kerala was ahead of the national average in vaccination.He also visited Hindustan Life Care, Thiruvananthapuram, and reviewed its functioning.

