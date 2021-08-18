STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Branch conferences of CPM from second week of September

The district conferences will be held in December and January. 

Published: 18th August 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the CPM state conference in Ernakulam next February, the party will begin its branch conferences in the second week of September. In view of the ongoing Covid scenario, local public meetings and campaigns and conferences would be held online. The district conferences will be held in December and January. 

The CPM state committee which discussed the organisation of the party conferences decided to hold virtual public meets at lower committees. Decisions regarding district-level conferences would be taken after considering the prevailing Covid situation. The district committees will meet after Onam and finalise the schedule for branch conferences, said Vijayaraghavan. 

The issue in Alappuzha CPM, after MP A M Ariff wrote to Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas regarding road works during the tenure of senior leader G Sudhakaran, hasn’t come up for discussion before the state committee. The CPM decided to hold agitation against anti-people policies of the Union government on September 9. The protest meet will be held in front of Central government offices at 2,000 centres across the state.

FOLLOW PARTY POLICY, COMRADES IN GOVT SERVICE TOLD
The party has directed the Left government to function as per the manifesto, keeping in mind the people’s expectations. The government should take steps to attract investments, make Kerala a knowledge society and bring in changes in the higher education sector.  “Comrades in government service should follow the party policy,” said Vijayaraghavan. Development at local levels should be given importance. The government should represent all sections of the society and should do justice to those who have reposed faith in the Left.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp