Branch conferences of CPM from second week of September

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the CPM state conference in Ernakulam next February, the party will begin its branch conferences in the second week of September. In view of the ongoing Covid scenario, local public meetings and campaigns and conferences would be held online. The district conferences will be held in December and January.

The CPM state committee which discussed the organisation of the party conferences decided to hold virtual public meets at lower committees. Decisions regarding district-level conferences would be taken after considering the prevailing Covid situation. The district committees will meet after Onam and finalise the schedule for branch conferences, said Vijayaraghavan.

The issue in Alappuzha CPM, after MP A M Ariff wrote to Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas regarding road works during the tenure of senior leader G Sudhakaran, hasn’t come up for discussion before the state committee. The CPM decided to hold agitation against anti-people policies of the Union government on September 9. The protest meet will be held in front of Central government offices at 2,000 centres across the state.

FOLLOW PARTY POLICY, COMRADES IN GOVT SERVICE TOLD

The party has directed the Left government to function as per the manifesto, keeping in mind the people’s expectations. The government should take steps to attract investments, make Kerala a knowledge society and bring in changes in the higher education sector. “Comrades in government service should follow the party policy,” said Vijayaraghavan. Development at local levels should be given importance. The government should represent all sections of the society and should do justice to those who have reposed faith in the Left.