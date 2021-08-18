Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards for PF Mathews, Unni R

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kerala Sahitya Akademi on Tuesday announced its fellowships and awards for the year 2020. Writers Sethu and Perumbadavam Sreedharan have been honoured with akademi fellowships consisting of Rs 50,000 in cash, a gold locket, a ponnada and a memento, along with special membership of the akademi.

Actor and former MP Innocent has been selected under the genre Comedy for his book Irinjalakkudakku Chuttum. K R Mallika, K K Kochu, Mambuzha Kumaran, Sidharthan Paruthikkad, Chavara K S Pillai and M A Rahman were selected for lifetime achievement awards. Lifetime achievement awards are meant for writers above 60 years and those who have made significant contributions to Malayalam literature. The award consists of Rs 30,000 in cash, a citation, a ponnada and a memento.

Other awards include: O P Suresh for poem (Tajmahal), P F Mathews for novel (Adiyalapretham), Unni R for short story (Vanku), Sreejith Poyilkkavu for drama (Dwayam), P Soman for literary criticism (Vailoppilly Kavitha Oru Idathupaksha Vayana), T K Anandhi for knowledge literature (Marxisavum Feminisavum Charithraparamaya Visakalanam), K Reghunathan for biography (Mukthakantam VKN), Vidhu Vincent for Travelogue (Daivam Olivil Poya Naalukal), Anitha Thampi (Ramalla Njan Kandu) and Sangeetha Sreenivasan (Upekshikapetta Divasangal) for Translation and Priya A S for Children’s Literature (Perumazhayathe Kunjithalukal).

The endowment awards were also announced by the Akademi. P Narayana Menon was selected for I C Chacko award, Professor J Prabhash and T T Sreekumar for C B Kumar award, V Sishupala Panicker for K R Namboothiri Award, Chithira Kusuman for Kanakasree Award, K N Prasanth for Geetha Hiranyan award, Kesavan Veluthattu and V Vijayakumar for G N Pillai award and M V Narayanan for Kuttipuzha award. Geethu S S won the Thunchan Memorial Essay Writing Competition of the Akademi.