STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sree Chitra launches new RT-PCR kit with high accuracy, faster results

The validation found the kit has 97.3% sensitivity and 100% specificity in Covid detection.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new RT-PCR kit developed by the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) to accurately detect Covid infection, including those caused by delta and delta plus mutant viruses, was launched on Tuesday. Hyderabad-based Huwel Lifesciences is launching the product in the market. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has validated the kit at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. 

The validation found the kit has 97.3% sensitivity and 100% specificity in Covid detection. It means that the kit can accurately test the true positive and true negative samples. More importantly, the kit can give results in two hours when compared to the four to six hours taken by various tests used in the market. 
V K Saraswat, president of Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and member of NITI Aayog, the faster adoption of technology showcased the ability of Indian companies and startups to respond quickly to the need of the hour. 

The product development was initiated by Dr Anoopkumar Thekkuveettil and his team. According to him, the kit uses two highly accurate confirmatory genes like RdRp and ORF-nsp14 to give precise results. Various studies have shown that RdRp and ORF1b-nsp14 genes are more sensitive in detecting Covid. 
The ORF-nsp14 is one of the least mutated genes in Covid-19. This is one of the first kits in the market to have the ORF-nsp14 gene as the target in an RT-PCR kit, said a statement.

Besides the two target genes, the kit has human RNAse P gene as the internal control. The kit is based on multiplex Taqman chemistry, amplifying all three genes in a single reaction. The amplification time for the assay is 45 minutes, besides the time required for the RNA isolation from nasopharyngeal swab samples. 
This is the second kit from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute to facilitate Covid detection. The first kit named Chitra Magna RNA isolation kit is already in the market. Ajitkumar V K, SCTIMST director and Rachana Tripathi, director of Huwel Lifesciences spoke at the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR COVID 19
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp