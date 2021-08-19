Digital resurvey project worth Rs 807.98 crore gets Cabinet approval

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has approved the digital resurvey project of the Revenue Department worth Rs 807.98 crore. The project aims to digitalise the land records in all 1,666 village offices in the state and unify the land-related documents in revenue, survey and registration departments.

Upon completion of the project, the Revenue Department will be able to give land-related documents to the public online. Other benefits include settlement of land disputes, disbursal of land documents and sketches with more precision, allocation of government land for development projects and prevention of encroachments.