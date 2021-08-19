STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Regarding a drive through vaccination centres, she said that its special feature was that people can get registered, vaccinated and also undergo observation without getting out of their vehicles.

Published: 19th August 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government is ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 and will take steps as soon as approval for it is received from the Centre, state Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

The minister highlighted this aspect while speaking to the media after visiting a Drive Through Vaccination Centre at the Government Women's College here. Regarding the drive through vaccination centres, she said that its special feature was that people can get registered, vaccinated and also undergo observation without getting out of their vehicles.

In case of any difficulties faced by anyone after vaccination, necessary medical help would also be provided at the site. She said that if this project, which is presently launched only in the state capital, was successful, it would be replicated in other districts of Kerala.

She also said that the state government's aim was to vaccinate all eligible persons above 18 years by the end of September. Presently, over 52 per cent of those above 18 years have received the first dose and over 19 per cent have received the second jab of vaccine, she said and claimed that this was higher than the national average.

She also said that the TPR was high in Kerala due to more number of tests being conducted and said that everyone should be vigilant during Onam season as COVID cases are on the rise While life and livelihood are important, self preservation was also important, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George Kerala government COVID19 Coronavirus Corona
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp