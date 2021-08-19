Kerala to set up more drive-through COVID vaccination centres: Health Minister Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHPURAM: The health department will set up drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centres in more districts as the one started in Thiruvananthapuram has been a success, said Health Minister Veena George.

She made the decision after reviewing the functioning of the round-the-clock drive-through centre at Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram. The state’s first drive-through vaccinations are being organised as part of the ‘Trivandrum Ahead’ initiative of the district administration. The drive is aimed at vaccinating as many people as possible during the Onam holidays.

In a drive-through centre, one can register for the jab sitting in the vehicle, receive the vaccine and complete the observation period. Medical help will be made available if there is an adverse reaction.

The minister also said that the state aims to give at least one dose of vaccine to all eligible by the end of September. The state had demanded 1.11 crore doses of vaccine during the period from the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. She said the target was made based on the positive response from the Union minister.

So far, 52 per cent and 19 per cent in the above 18 age category received one dose and two doses respectively. She also said the state is fully prepared for vaccinating children and steps will be taken based on directions from the Centre.