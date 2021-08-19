Not ashamed of being called cow dung: Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor and BJP Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi has said he is not ashamed of being called cow dung. Some social media groups have been abusing the actor calling him ‘cow dung’ for his association with the Sangh Parivar.

“I am not ashamed of being called cow dung. In fact, I am proud. They can continue the tirade,” he said while speaking to media in Kochi on Wednesday. The actor arrived at Pavakulam Mahadeva Temple at Kaloor to inaugurate the cow protection campaign (Gau Raksha Yatra) organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The yatra aims at creating awareness on cow protection and encouraging people to adopt the traditional lifestyle. The VHP, in association with Swami Vivekananda Cultural Society, will conduct the awareness campaign in all blocks in Kerala and organise seminars on organic farming and increasing milk production. VHP international secretary general Milind S Parande, Vivekananda Cultural Society president Viji Thampi and others spoke on the occasion.