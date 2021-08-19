Self-testing Covid kits gain popularity in Kerala, experts sound caution on false results

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demand for self-testing kits for Covid is catching up as more people have started using these. Introduced in the market almost two months ago, the demand increased after the lockdown restrictions eased and exposure of people increased, according to medical shop owners. While it has helped users get quicker results and clear doubts, the health experts raise concerns on false results. The kits are used for conducting rapid antigen tests and results are available in 15 minutes.

“Those who want to attend a function or in the contact list of an infected person can check the result easily. The result can be read in a manner similar to a pregnancy test. We are now getting demands from more districts,” said Antony Tharian of Trust Pharmaceutical Group , a distributor of self-test kits in the state. According to him, the results will be sent to the database of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through a mobile application to be downloaded by the user.

At present, there are three ICMR-approved self-testing kits available in the market — CoviSelf (Rs 250) from Maharashtra- based Mylab, Panbio COVID-19 test (Rs 325) from US-based Abbott, and CoviFind COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test (Rs 250) from Gujarat-based Meril Diagnostics. Besides, more kits are expected to reach the market as ICMR validated more of them recently. The demand for kits has mostly remained among tech-savvy people as the testing requires nasal swab collection and uploading the results through the app, said Ernakulam district president of All Kerala Chemists and Drugs Association (AKCDA) P V Tomy.

“Self-testing helps people start isolating themselves without delay. But all antigen tests, even if it is done in the lab, have problems with false negatives. If it is positive, one can go into quarantine. But a negative result does not rule out that you are safe. A negative result should be treated with caution and a periodic follow-up test,” said Dr Amar Fettle, former Covid state nodal officer.

C Balachandran, managing director of Jeeva Specialty Laboratory and a member of Private RT-PCR Labs Consortium, said the government has imposed stringent conditions for swab collection, reporting test results and waste disposal. But such conditions are not followed in the case of self-test kits, he said.