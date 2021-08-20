STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coach OM Nambiar: Friend and well-wisher for people of Meenathukara

Nambiar faced huge hardship to complete his education but kept striving to succeed in life.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran athletics coach OM Nambiar (right) with PT Usha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “Take what is necessary for you from the earth. Nothing more.”That has always been the message from Otayothu Madhavan Nambiar, who was a friend, brother and a well-wisher for the people of Meenathukara in Maniyur near Payyoli. He also asked the people around him to help others with whatever they possessed in excess.

“If we start giving like that, God will give us all of that. It is a lesson learned from life,” Nambiar would say. People in Meenathukara do not see Nambiar as P T Usha’s coach or the country’s first Dronacharya Award winner. To them, he is a good ‘nampal’. Nambiar had donated more than 4.5 acres next to his house to the landless, his son Suresh said. More than 10 families are currently living there and earning their livelihood with different occupations, including farming. 

P T Usha paying tributes to her coach OM Nambiar at his residence in
Maniyur in Kozhikode | Express

“Seeing them living happily under a safe shelter had always made my father happy and motivated him to do more for the people there in whatever way possible. He provided space for a water tank, volleyball court, Ayyappa Bhajan Math and a club near his home. He also provided space for a knowledge platform with internet and allied facilities for youngsters and students,” Suresh said.

Nambiar faced huge hardship to complete his education but kept striving to succeed in life. While he had to struggle to reach the Guruvayoorappan College, Kozhikode, in the 1950s, from there, he emerged as a promising athlete for the institution and the state. Later, he joined the Indian Air Force and became a member of the volleyball team. All his achievements and struggles have been chronicled by I P Padmanabhan in the Maniyooridam History Book. 

