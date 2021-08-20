DYFI leader terms IUML’s Haritha snub ‘Talibanism’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as trouble is brewing within the Muslim League against the party’s decision to freeze the state committee of its women students wing, Haritha, the CPM leadership has come down heavily on IUML for its anti-women approach.

While senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the League is facing a major crisis, DYFI leader A A Rahim termed the action against Haritha as ‘Talibanism’. Kodiyeri said the League is yet to realise the prevailing social scenario. “No political party can take a stance against women and women empowerment. The IUML is yet to realise this,” he told reporters here on Thursday.