STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt hospitals to charge for Covid treatment for non-BPL card holders

If the new order is implemented, patients in wards will be charged D750 a day in public hosps

Published: 20th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon Covid treatment at government hospitals could be a costly affair for non-BPL (below poverty line) card holders. This after the health department issued a controversial order to fix charges for Covid treatment. Though the order was issued for treating post-Covid conditions, the time period fixed for the treatment has caused confusion as it falls well within the period for Covid treatment.

At present, the Covid treatment is free for all in government hospitals. But the new order fixes charges for both government and private hospitals. If the new order is implemented, patients in wards will be charged Rs 750 per day and those on ventilator support will be charged Rs 2,000 per day in public hospitals. 

The definitions of post-Covid syndrome varies across countries. The order issued on August 16, uses the definition of the US government’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to it, post-Covid conditions mean a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems people can experience more than four weeks after first being infected with the coronavirus.

But for fixing the treatment charges, post-Covid syndrome presentation has been defined as “any patient treated for Covid but still requires hospitalisation for symptoms compatible with Covid within three weeks of turning negative”. The criteria of deciding the syndrome within three weeks of turning negative has caused concern among experts. 

It has found that most Covid patients test negative in antigen tests done by the 10th day of infection. However, they still have health problems that require continuous hospitalisation for several weeks. Similarly people in home isolation go to hospital only when their condition worsens. But, by then they would be tested negative, even when they are referred to an ICU. There are patients who required prolonged stay on ventilator up to eight weeks.

“Covid patients need more care from the 10th day till the 30th day of infection. It is the period when their condition deteriorates and they may end up on ventilator support. Most deaths happen during the eighth week of infection. The new order does not seems to be realistic to the needs of the people and it is cruel to charge such high rates,” said internal medicine specialist and public health activist Dr N M Arun.

The scientific community has debated over the definitions of post-Covid syndrome. There appears a consensus among them in using the term ‘long Covid’ as signs and symptoms that develop during or after an infection considered Covid, that continue for more than 12 weeks and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis. The symptoms include loss of smell, palpitation, extreme tiredness, problems with memory etc.

Such problems are treated through out patient consultation and it may not require hospital admission, said Dr Arun. The health experts had flagged the unnecessarily cost for keeping all Covid patients including those without symptoms in institutional quarantine for 28 days in the initial days of the pandemic.  

Kundara MLA P C Vishnunadh said it is inhuman to charge for treatment for post-Covid syndrome in government hospitals. “Covid is an urgent public health issue. The decision will causes huge burden on people as they are already economically impacted by the pandemic. The government’s decision comes at a time when several states have made Covid treatment and administering of vaccines free of cost even in private sector,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid treatment non-BPL card holders govt hospitals Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp