Kerala HC directs MG varsity to re-evaluate BCA paper

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to the students under the Choice Based Credit Semester System (BCA - 2018-21 batch) of Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, Kakkanad, the High Court has directed the MG University to carry out the revaluation of their fifth-semester exam papers of a subject and publish the results at the earliest.

The students had sought a speedy and proper revaluation of the fifth semester answer papers of the subject ‘Java Programming using Linux’.The court issued the directive while hearing the petition filed by 24 students doing the course, who accused the university of poor and negligent evaluation due to which 13 students failed in the subject while 46 others got lower marks than what was expected. They had sought a speedy and proper evaluation of their answer papers of the subject.