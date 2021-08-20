Lexicon comes to Kerala minister's rescue as police seek legal opinion over his arrest 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who was under fire for making a call to the father of the Kundara harassment case victim, has got a reprieve as the legal opinion received by the state police said there was no ground to take action against him.

Referring to the most authentic Malayalam lexicon 'Sabdatharavali', the legal experts said the remark of the minister "to finish the matter in a good manner" cannot be construed as a coercion or a threat. As per the lexicon, the minister meant addressing the issue, the legal opinion stated.

It was further opined that since the minister did not take the name of the victim nor made any foul remarks against her, there was no scope for any legal action against him.

The minister's remark made during a phone call to the woman's father had courted controversy. The minister had made the call after the woman alleged that she was harassed by a state leader of the NCP. The allegation against the minister was that he misused his power to coerce the complainant to settle the case.

Following the incident, the police had received complaints against the minister and decided to seek legal opinion before taking the next step.