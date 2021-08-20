UAE lifts ban on IndiGo flights

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UAE government’s decision to ban the IndiGo flights from India for one week created flutters in expat community, many of whom were looking to reach home for Onam and return after festival. However, the Emirates authorities, on Thursday afternoon, lifted the ban.

While the airline cited ‘operational issues’ as the reason for the temporary suspension of operations, it is learnt that the UAE reportedly banned the Indian carrier after it failed to ensure pre-departure Covid testing norms outlined by the UAE to some of its passengers.

Bringing cheer to the expat community, Kuwait has also announced the resumption of commercial flight service from six countries, including Pakistan and India. The flights from these countries were suspended following Covid outbreak.