Virtual Onam: Kerala Tourism to air 53 rare ethnic art forms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites across the world will be treated to visual grandeur during the ongoing virtual Onam celebrations as Kerala Tourism began video programmes of the state’s near-extinct traditional art forms through different media platforms during five days from Thursday. As many as 53 folk and traditional art forms from all 14 districts, which were filmed by the Tourism Department in the past few weeks, are being aired through different media platforms in different timings from 6.30am to 8pm from August 19 to 23.

From the south, Thiruvananthapuram district will host three art forms: Vilpattu, Nangiarkoothu and Kakarissi Natakam while Pudava Thullal and Pakkanar Thullal will be from adjacent Kollam. Bamboo music and Othara Padayani are the representations from Pathanamthitta district. Alappuzha will feature Kalamezhuthum Pattum, Velakali, Koladippattu and Garudan Thookkam. The arts of Kottayam will be Naadan Pattu, Arjuna Nritham, Margam Kali, Bhadrakali Thiyyatu and Garudan Thookkam. From hilly Idukki there will be Adivasi dance and Aranyam Mannan Koothu. Ernakulam district will host Ayyappan Thiyyattu, Sopana Sangeetham, Kudukka Veena and Chavittu Natakam. Thrissur’s contribution will be Chakyar Koothu, Seethankan Thullal, Ottanthullal, Pava Kathakali and Kolam Thullal. Palakkad district will host Tholpavakkoothu, Thirayum Poothanum, Kanyarkali, Thirakali, Adivasi Anushtana Kala and Chavittakkali.

Mappila Kalasamithi will be performing Malappuram’s folk forms. Arbana Muttu, Kappad Kolkali, Duff Muttu, Oppana, Thottam Pattu and Theyyam will be the arts from Kozhikode. From Wayanad, the videos will feature Gaddika, Korambakkali, Vatta Mudiyattam and Naadan Pattu. Kolkali, Chinakkali, Kotha Mooriyattam and Thirayattam will be the forms from Kannur. Kasaragod district will present Eruthukali, Poorakkali, Alamikkali and Yakshagana besides its puppetry form Yakshagana Bommayattam. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the initiative with global reach will also help the art forms to reach audiences far beyond the localities where they exist.”