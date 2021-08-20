STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Virtual Onam: Kerala Tourism to air 53 rare ethnic art forms

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the initiative with global reach will also help the art forms to reach audiences far beyond the localities  where they exist.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites across the world will be treated to visual grandeur during the ongoing virtual Onam celebrations as Kerala Tourism began video programmes of the state’s near-extinct traditional art forms through different media platforms during five days from Thursday.  As many as 53 folk and traditional art forms from all 14 districts, which were filmed by the Tourism Department in the past few weeks, are being aired through different media platforms in different timings from 6.30am to 8pm from August 19 to 23. 

From the south, Thiruvananthapuram district will host three art forms: Vilpattu, Nangiarkoothu and Kakarissi Natakam while Pudava Thullal and Pakkanar Thullal will be from adjacent Kollam. Bamboo music and Othara Padayani are the representations from Pathanamthitta district. Alappuzha will feature Kalamezhuthum Pattum, Velakali, Koladippattu and Garudan Thookkam. The arts of Kottayam will be Naadan Pattu, Arjuna Nritham, Margam Kali, Bhadrakali Thiyyatu and Garudan Thookkam. From hilly Idukki there will be Adivasi dance and Aranyam Mannan Koothu. Ernakulam district will host Ayyappan Thiyyattu, Sopana Sangeetham, Kudukka Veena and Chavittu Natakam. Thrissur’s contribution will be Chakyar Koothu, Seethankan Thullal, Ottanthullal, Pava Kathakali and Kolam Thullal. Palakkad district will host Tholpavakkoothu, Thirayum Poothanum, Kanyarkali, Thirakali, Adivasi Anushtana Kala and Chavittakkali.

Mappila Kalasamithi will be performing Malappuram’s folk forms. Arbana Muttu, Kappad Kolkali, Duff Muttu, Oppana, Thottam Pattu and Theyyam will be the arts from Kozhikode. From Wayanad, the videos will feature Gaddika, Korambakkali, Vatta Mudiyattam and Naadan Pattu. Kolkali, Chinakkali, Kotha Mooriyattam and Thirayattam will be the forms from Kannur. Kasaragod district will present Eruthukali, Poorakkali, Alamikkali and Yakshagana besides its puppetry form Yakshagana Bommayattam.  Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the initiative with global reach will also help the art forms to reach audiences far beyond the localities  where they exist.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Onam Keralites
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp