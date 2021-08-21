STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress expels Illickal Kunjumon for anti-party activities

On Friday, Kunjumon called a press meet and criticised party district and state leaders and it led to the ouster.  

Published: 21st August 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Congress state leadership has ousted senior leader and former Alappuzha municipal chairman Illickal Kunjumon from the party for anti-party activities. State Congress president K Sudhakaran issued the dismissal notice to Kunjumon after he failed to give an explanation regarding the allegations levelled against him in connection with the assembly poll campaign. 

On Friday, Kunjumon called a press meet and criticised party district and state leaders and it led to the ouster.  Some district committee leaders had filed a complaint to the KPCC that Kunjumon tried to defeat M Liju, the Congress candidate in Ambalappuzha constituency. They also gave details about the anti-party activities of Kunjumon in the letter. The state leadership sought an explanation from Kunjumon and it was found unsatisfactory, said a district leader. 

However, Kunjumon said he has decided to keep away from party posts and will continue as an ordinary party worker. His is also a councillor of Alappuzha municipality and will continue in the post. “The main reason of the debacle of the Congress in the state is that the minority communities discarded  Congress and it was evident in all assembly constituencies. “If leaders blame me for such a debacle, how was the party defeated in all other assembly segments in the district except Haripad,” Kunjumon said.

