Man who supported ‘harassment victim’ arrested

The woman lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Sakthikulangara police regarding the incident.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Strange action taken by Sakthikulangara police in connection with a complaint of sexual harassment of a woman who works with a private financial institution in Ramankulangara, Kollam, kicked up a controversy. 

The police have arrested a young man, who had questioned the accused for allegedly misbehaving with a woman colleague, and booked him on non-bailable charges. The bizarre justification of the police was that the woman had lodged the complaint a day after the incident occurred. 

An FIR has been filed against Haridharan, district president of Kerala Pravasi Association that functions on a different floor of the same building where the woman works. However, the police are yet to arrest him. Instead, Ananthu, an employee of the private financial institution in Ramankulangara, Kollam, was arrested.  

The woman lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Sakthikulangara police regarding the incident.According to the woman, Haridharan misbehaved with her near her office last Friday. Ananthu who rushed to the spot on hearing her scream, picked up a fight with Haridharan. The next day, the woman lodged a complaint with the police. But the Sakthikulangara police were not ready to take action on her plaint. Strangely, Ananthu, who had questioned the attack on woman, was arrested and kept in custody for a day under non-bailable section. He was later released on bail. 

Meanwhile, the police said the woman had filed a complaint only on Saturday. The woman has also lodged a complaint with the Kollam city police commissioner. 

“The offices of the complainant and the accused are on the second and third floor of a building. The staff of both the offices are at loggerheads due to the frequent customer-staff flight at one of the offices. So Haridharan lodged a complaint to police on Friday night itself against Ananthu for attacking him. So we arrested Ananthu. The woman lodged a complaint only the next day. Since it was a sexual harassment complaint and Hairdharan is 65-years old, we are probing the veracity of the complaint. The probe is on, and if we find the complaint is genuine, we will definitely arrest Haridharan,” said U Biju, Sakthikulangara inspector of police. 

