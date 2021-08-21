STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mani C Kappen to lead protest against KC(M) ‘attempt to implicate’ UDF leaders in cases

Kappen alleged that UDF was being targeted with fake cases following Jose’s defeat in Pala in the assembly elections.

Published: 21st August 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:50 AM

Pala MLA Mani C Kappen

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The political rivalry between Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani and Nationalist Congress Kerala-led by Mani C Kappen took a new turn with both parties locking horns over alleged defamatory campaign on social media. With the opposition district leadership throwing its weight behind Kappen, the fight has now turned between KC(M) and UDF.

In the latest episode, Kappen would stage a hunger strike on Thiruvonam day on Saturday alleging that KC(M) was using its clout in the ruling LDF to trap UDF workers and sympathisers in fake cases. The UDF leaders will also participate in the protest expressing solidarity with Kappen. 

The protest will be held at Lalam junction from 9am to 3pm on Saturday. Kappen and UDF leaders decided to stage the protest after the police registered a case against Sanjay Zacharias, son of former KPCC president K M Chandy, on the basis of a complaint filed by KC(M) general secretary Stephen George alleging that party chairman Jose and MP Thomas Chazhikadan were defamed on social media.  

Kappen alleged that UDF was being targeted with fake cases following Jose’s defeat in Pala in the assembly elections. “We can’t be mute spectators while UDF activists, sympathisers and the general public who raise political voices against the arrogance of power, are being hunted down by using political power and influence. We would fight against such anti-democratic tendencies legally and politically. Police are being pressured to invoke non-bailable clauses against UDF workers. This could only be seen as a challenge to the democratic mandate of the people of Pala,” Kappen said.

Meanwhile, KC(M) retaliated that Kappen and UDF leaders were challenging the judiciary and legal system by not taking legal options in a democratic system to prove their innocence. KC(M) constituency president Philip Kuzhikulam said it has become clear for the people of Pala who were behind the constant slandering against K M Mani and his family members and Thomas Chazhikkadan on social media.

