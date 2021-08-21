Maniyur bids farewell, coach Om Nambiar cremated

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Legendary athletics coach OM Nambiar’s mortal remains were cremated with state honours on his Othayothu house premises in Maniyur at 10am on Friday. Nambiar, 89, who struck up a celebrated combination with track queen PT Usha in the 1980s, had passed away on Thursday.

Several people from different walks of life, including political leaders, paid homage to Nambiar who is considered among the greatest coaches the country has ever seen. The cremation was held following the Covid protocol. His elder son, Murali, lit the pyre. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman represented the state government.

Commemorating the legend, the minister said: “There is no replacement for Nambiar sir and P T Usha, the best combination of coach and athlete one could ever hope to see. His contribution to the field of sports would be remembered for ever.”

Nambiar, who had been battling Parkinson’s disease for some time, was conferred the Padma Shri earlier this year. He is the first recipient of the Dronacharya award, which he received in 1985. The former Air Force man, an athlete himself, was instrumental in turning Usha into a 400m hurdles specialist, in which she finished fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, missing a medal by one hundredth of a second.

A meeting chaired by District Sports Council President O Rajagopal condoled his death.Former president of the Kerala State Sports Council, T P Dasan, current vice-president Roy John V, and secretary of the Kerala Aquatic Association, C C Jolly, were also present.