No Onam for Arakappu residents at Idamalayar tribal hostel

Published: 21st August 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While Keralites are busy making preparations for Onam celebrations, the splash of festival hues is missing at the Idamalayar tribal hostel where 11 families — including 12 children — have been awaiting rehabilitation for the past 45 days. There are no elaborate floral carpets, sumptuous feasts or colourful dresses. Gloom and insecurity are writ large on the faces of the children who jostle for space to collect their daily gruel from women who prepare food on the courtyard. And there will be no change in the menu on Onam days. 

The only relief is the Onam food kits distributed by the government. The families have been surviving on the rice collected from ration shops and the essentials supplied by Adivasi Aikya Vedi leaders.The 11 families were forced to leave their colony at Arakappu in the Idamalayar forest due to increasing incidence of landslides and growing threat of wild animals. On July 4, they rowed through the Idamalayar river for eight hours on bamboo rafts and arrived at the Vaishali cave area. However, the forest department demolished their huts alleging illegal encroachment. They were then shifted to the tribal hostel at Idamalayar.

“There is nothing but rice gruel at the camp. Most of the families used to collect forest produce and catch fish to earn a living. But their livelihood has been affected after leaving Arakappu. They can’t afford to buy vegetables, grocery or milk. The only support they received from the government was the Onam kits distributed last week,” said Adivasi Aikya Vedi state president Chitra Nilambur. The families are planning to organise a standing protest on Thiruvonam day demanding rehabilitation at a safe place with basic amenities.

No option but to return

The glimmer seems to have diminished for the 11 tribal families living at the tribal hostel in Idamalayar as they will have no other option but to return to Arakappu colony where they have been living for more than three decades. A team of officials — including RDO Suresh Kumar, tahsildar Rachel and tribal welfare officer G Anilkumar — had visited Arakappu colony on July 31 and submitted a report to government.

The report recommends the laying of a road from Malakkappara in Athirappilly panchayat of Thrissur district, over a distance of two kilometres, to the colony. The road will be developed by Athirappilly panchayat under the employment guarantee scheme. It will be white-topped at steep climbs using concrete cement and four-wheel drive vehicles will be able to transport goods to the colony.  Though the forest department had sanctioned `12 lakh for solar fencing, no contractor has come forward to complete the work. The plan is to bring in the Vana Samrakshana Samithi to implement the project.

In a bid to provide net connectivity for students to attend virtual classes, a mobile tower will be installed at Malakkappara. Besides, the tribal welfare department has provided TV sets and DTH sets at the colony to facilitate study. A tribal youth from the colony has been engaged to help the students. Teachers from the tribal hostel at Vazhachal had visited the colony and distributed books.

The opening of the road will help transport construction materials to the colony and the families will be able to avail of government aid the under the Life Mission project to build houses. There are 44 families in the colony who live in mud houses due to the lack of facility to transport construction materials. The KSEB has already provided power connectivity in the colony.  These steps will ensure basic facilities in the colony, said an officer. 

“Only 11 of the 44 families have vacated the colony complaining about the lack of basic amenities and threat of landslides. The members of the colony, with whom we interacted, were not willing to shift. As a majority of the residents are not willing to move out, it is difficult to rehabilitate the families who left the colony. They will be shifted to the colony immediately after the road is constructed,” said tribal welfare officer Anilkumar.

